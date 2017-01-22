LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of 19,113 witnessed Huddersfield Town ease to victory over Ipswich Town at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

It was Town's 15th league win of the season and arguably their most comfortable as goals from Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler gave David Wagner's side their first win by more than one clear goal this campaign.

On-loan Chelsea forward Brown scored a great individual goal in the 41st minute - collecting the ball from Chris Lowe, before running at the Ipswich Town defence and curling a finish beyond keeper Dean Gerken.

Schindler then added the second in the 57th minute when he fired left-footed into the top corner after Gerken parried Philip Billing's strike.

The victory, combined with results elsewhere, means Huddersfield Town move upto third in the SkyBet Championship table

