A bumper mid-week crowd of 20,104 saw Huddersfield Town record an impressive John Smith's Stadium win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

David Wagner's side dominated throughout and raced into an early lead when Rajiv van La Parra found full-back Tommy Smith to fire home from an acute angle.

The Seagulls were then gifted a fortuitous equaliser – Aaron Mooy's weak header sending Tomer Hemed clean through on goal to slot home past Danny Ward.

However, Nahki Wells soon fired Town back in front before Elias Kachunga made it 3-1 in a pulsating opening 45 minutes.

The second-half saw further pressure from Town without being able to extend their advantage while Lewis Dunk's red card in the 67th minute compounded a miserable night for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.