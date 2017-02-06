LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A season best crowd of of 22,400 at the John Smith's Stadium was sent into raptures as Huddersfield Town beat West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Popular German defender Michael Hefele scored an 89th minute winner after Aaron Mooy's shot was deflected into his path with the goal sparking wild scenes which boiled over into a touchline fracas.

Before that Izzy Brown broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, converting Tommy Smith's cross before Chris Wood equalised for Leeds United eight minutes later.

