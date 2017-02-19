Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town matched their Manchester City counterparts to earn themselves a lucrative FA Cup fifth round replay at the Etihad yesterday.

David Wagner's men were on a par with City in every area of the pitch and deserve their place in tomorrow's quarter-final draw.

The Terriers put on a great show in front of a sold out John Smith's Stadium and proved they can mix it with the likes of Pep Guardiola's side.

The Town fans were - as usual - in fine voice, acting as the twelfth man for their side.

