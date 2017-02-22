Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town scrapped for all three points against a hard to break down Reading side yesterday, putting distance between them and the chasing play-off pack.

Phil Billing's late strike sealed the points for David Wagner's men after the Royals had fought well to keep chances to a minimum.

Town are now four points ahead of Reading with a game in hand and are four points off second-placed Brighton.

And 19,894 fans braved the cold to watch their side pile pressure on the top two.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.