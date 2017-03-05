LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town lost 3-1 to Newcastle United yesterday after referee Roger East made a number of controversial calls.

The official awarded the visitors a dubious penalty in the 10th minute, before deeming Danny Ward not in control of the ball for the Geordies' second goal.

Matt Ritchie and Daryl Murphy capitalised on the referee's decisions to put Newcastle in a commanding position midway through the first half.

An Aaron Mooy penalty gave Town some hope in the second half, but Dwight Gayle took advantage of a Joel Coleman error to seal all three points for the Toon.

The game was watched by a record crowd at the John Smith's Stadium and if you were at the game, you could well be in our fan gallery.

