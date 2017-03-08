Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town battled to a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa last night, with captain Tommy Smith scoring the only goal of the game.

A well-worked corner allowed Smith space on the right side of the Villa box and the full-back drilled home into the far corner.

The victory keeps the pressure on Brighton - who beat Rotherham 2-0 - and keeps the chasing pack at arms-length - with none of the other top eleven teams recording victories.

The official attendance at the John Smith's Stadium was 20,584, with 1,780 Villa fans making the journey up from the Midlands.

Town's average home attendance this season therefore stays well over the 20,000 line.

