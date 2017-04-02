Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 1-0 by Burton Albion yesterday thanks to a late Jackson Irvine winner.

The Brewers set up to frustrate Town and executed their game plan well, while the Terriers toiled in front of goal.

To add insult to injury, experienced midfielder Dean Whitehead was sent off for two bookable offences, further limiting Town's midfield options for the Championship run-in.

Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion won their matches against relegation-threatened opposition yesterday, meaning Twn are now nine points adrift of second place - but still have a game in hand.

There were 20,154 fans at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to witness the defeat, with 494 away supporters leaving West Yorkshire happy.

