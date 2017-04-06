Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned three valuable points in the Championship promotion race yesterday by outclassing Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers earned a first league double over Norwich since 1967/68 thanks to second-half strikes from Elias Kachunga, Nahki Wells and Aaron Mooy.

David Wager's men dominated possession in the first half but failed to make a breakthrough, with fans fearing a repeat of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion.

But three goals in seven minutes after the interval put Town fans at ease and the supporters were treated to a scintillating second-half performance by their side.

The win takes Town back up to third and keeps their faint automatic promotion hopes allive.

