Collin Quaner's first league goal for Huddersfield Town sealed a dramatic late win over Preston North End and moved David Wagner's men closer to securing a Play-Off spot.

It was a well-deserved victory for the home side who dominated throughout and once again roared on by a vociferous John Smith's Stadium crowd.

However, Town struggled to see off their Lancashire rivals and with the game all square in stoppage time, it looked as though the Blue White Army would have to settle for a point apiece.

Then, with minutes remaining, referee Lee Probert awarded a penalty for the home side for an off-the-ball incident.

Aaron Mooy's spot-kick was saved but the big German forward was quickest to stroke the rebound home and send supporters into raptures.

