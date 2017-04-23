Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten by Fulham yesterday, with the Cottagers running out 4-1 victors.

Chris Lowe got Town off to a good start, winning and converting a spot kick in the fourth minute.

But the Londoners replied immediately through Scott Malone, before Tom Cairney converted the visitors' own penalty to put Slavisa Jokanovic's side ahead.

And a Stefan Johansen brace before the interval sealed all three points for Fulham.

Despite losing, Town move to within one win of securing play-off football due to Leeds United's loss against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The John Smith's Stadium saw 21,023 people pass through it's turnstiles this weekend, with 1,513 Fulham fans making the trip up north.

And if you were at the game yesterday, you may have been pictured by our photographer.

Flick through our fan gallery above to see if you were snapped at the match.