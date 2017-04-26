Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured play-off football with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday.

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown scored the goal to cement Town's spot in the top six come May 7 in a game of little quality in the Black Country.

Neither side had many clear-cut opportunities throughout the 90 minutes, but Town were marginally better - and more creative - on the day and deserved the scrappy victory.

Town now have two more regular season matches to secure third or fourth spot and home advantage for the second leg of their confirmed play-off semi-final.

There were 17,505 supporters at Molineux yesterday, with 682 Town fans present to see their side clinch a top six berth.

And our photographer was there to picture the Town faithful during the game.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were snapped as Town did the double over Wolves.