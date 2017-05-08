Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 at home by Cardiff City on the last game of the season, but the performance will fade into insignificance as Town prepare for their upcoming play-off campaign.

The Terriers face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday in the first leg of the semi-final, before visiting Hillsborough three days later.

Town go into the play-offs on a run of poor form, but - as David Wagner continuously repeats - the post-season tournament is a different competition.

And one thing that the head coach can bank on is the tremendous support of his 'barmy army'.

There were 20,583 people crammed into the John Smith's Stadium on the final day - and if you were one of them you could have been pictured by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were snapped by our man at the ground.