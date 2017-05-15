Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the play-off semi-final yesterday.

Neither team could break the deadlock despite Town dominating possession throughout the match.

The Owls came to frustrate the Terriers - which they did - but even the visitors, with all their attacking power, could not get the counter attack going.

The draw sets up the reverse fixture perfectly, with whoever ins at Hillsborough on Wednesday night heading to Wembley to play for a place in next season's Premier League competition.

David Wagner's barmy army would certainly be a good addition to the league judging on yesterday's performance, with the atmosphere electric throughout the day in West Yorkshire.

If you added to that atmosphere, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Take a look through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the match.