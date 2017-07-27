LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Udinese fan gallery?

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Udinese fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to their second pre-season friendly defeat in their only warm-up game to be held at the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

A crowd of 6,443 turned up to the patched-up stadium for the early evening kick-off to witness David Wagner's men lose 2-1 to Italian Serie A side Udinese.

It started so well for the hosts though, Tom Ince claiming his fourth goal in five outings before a defensive error lead to an equaliser for the visitors.

And, in a low-key second-half disrupted by substitutions and theatrics, Udinese took the spoils courtesy of the quick-thinking Ryder Matos.

Next up for Town is a training camp in Austria where the side will face VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz on Tuesday, August 1 before playing another Serie A side, Torino in the Stadion Jenbach on Friday, August 4.

Were you at last night's game? Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped by our photographer.