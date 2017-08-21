Huddersfield Town continue to defy the odds after defeating Newcastle United in their first-ever home Premier League game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy fired home five minutes into the second half to give the Terriers a 1-0 win and record a second successive victory after beating Crystal Palace last weekend.

The game also marked 23 years to the day Town fans watched their first game at the John Smith's - against Wycombe Wycombe in Division Two which acts as another reminder as to just how far the club has come in recent years.

The result means the side's 100% record to the season continues and leaves them second in the table – behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Were you at yesterday's game? Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped by our photographer.

