Huddersfield Town booked their spot in third round of the Carabao Cup last night with a comeback victory over Rotherham United.

The South Yorkshire side started the brighter, taking the lead in the second minute after Town failed to deal with a second ball into the box following a corner.

But the Terriers managed to break down the Millers' resolute defence in the first half, with Philip Billing converting a spot kick after Laurent Depoitre was held in the area.

And Joe Lolley was on hand to net the winner shortly after with a smart finish in the box.

A crowd of 8,290 was on hand to watch Town book a place in the next round, with David Wagner's men drawing Crystal Palace away in the 3rd round - a repeat of their opening fixture in the Premier League.

If you were part of that crowd you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the match.