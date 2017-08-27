LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Southampton fan gallery?

A boisterous crowd of 23, 548 were unable to roar Huddersfield Town to a third successive league victory in their clash against Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The fact many supporters would have been left frustrated at the stalemate shows how expectations have risen with the phenomenal start David Wagner 's side have made to their debut Premier League campaign.

In truth both sides had chances to snatch the points - Steve Mounié and Tom Ince going closest for the home side, while Town skipper Tommy Smith cleared Ryan Bertrand's header off the line in injury time.

However the draw leaves the side third in the table going into next week's international break having gained a more than credible seven points from a possible nine.

