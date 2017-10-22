Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town recorded a stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United yesterday - their first against the Red Devils since March, 1952.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre netted the all-important goals for the Terriers, with Marcus Rashford the only man able to beat Jonas Lossl on the day.

Town were deserved winners, with United boss Jose Mourinho even agreeing that "the best team won" at the John Smith's Stadium.

A massive 24,426 fans - a stadium record for a football match - were present yesterday to witness the historic victory, with the Town supporters making all the noise throughout.

If you were one of the lucky ones at the ground yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured during the win.