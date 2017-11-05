LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion fan gallery?

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town recorded a second successive Premier League home win with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion .

On the eve of the second anniversary of David Wagner 's appointment at the club, Rajiv van La Parra scored a winner fitting of the occasion just before half-time.

The Dutchman, who ran the West Bromwich Albion defence ragged throughout the opening 45 minutes, picked up the ball from a quick free-kick before incredibly curling it into the top corner from 25 yards out.

And despite having Christopher Schindler sent-off early in the second half for a second bookable offence, Town's rearguard stood firm for a win which the head coach described as 'something very special'.

Wagner also went on to say the support generated around the John Smith's Stadium made it the best home crowd atmosphere in the Premier League.

