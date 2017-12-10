LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion fan gallery?

Steve Mounie's first-half brace against Brighton & Hove Albion warmed a frozen crowd of 24,018 at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The forward's double helped deservedly break a four-game winless streak against a lacklustre Brighton side and saw David Wagner's side leapfrog the Seagulls in the table, moving up to 11th.

Designated the club's annual 'Scarf Game', there were plenty of woollen ware on show as temperatures in an around the ground dropped below zero as snow began to fall at kick-off.

But it was the visitors who were caught cold as Town's support created a white-hot atmosphere that helped the Terriers to all three points.

Up next are Premier League champions Chelsea at home on Tuesday evening with Antonio Conte's mean also likely to be given a 'warm' West Yorkshire reception.

