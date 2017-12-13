LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea FC fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town were unable to make it two home wins on the bounce as they fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium.

First-half strikes from Tiémoué Bakayoko and Willian made it a mountain to climb for the Terriers against the Premier League champions before Pedro added a third in the 50th minute.

David Wagner's men showed character to rally with second-half substitute Laurent Depoitre grabbing a late consolation in stoppage time to salvage some pride.

Overall it will be the manner of the performance that will have disappointed more than the actual result with Town looking to make amends when they face Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend.

