LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten Premier League run to three games with a hard-fought draw against Stoke City.

In front of a boisterous John Smith's Stadium Boxing Day crowd, Tom Ince opened the scoring with a neat side-foot effort after good work from Collin Quaner.

And despite dominating for large periods of the game, Town had to call on the services of Jonas Lossl to make a stunning one handed stop on the goalline from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's overhead kick.

The Potters did get an equaliser in the second-half though - Joe Allen squaring to the arriving Ramadan Sobhi at the far post to tap home on the hour mark.

The draw sees Stoke move up to 13th in the table, three points off the bottom three while the Terriers maintain their more than credible 11th position in their inaugural Premier League campaign.

