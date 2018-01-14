LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United fan gallery?

It was an unhappy afternoon for the majority of the 24,105 who watched Huddersfield Town's Premier League clash against West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Manuel Lanzini (2), Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic gave the Hammers an emphatic 4-1 victory over David Wagner's side in what was also David Moyes' 200th career Premier League victory.

The result was the Terriers' fourth home defeat of the season and sees them slip to 13th in the table with a tough run of fixtures to come - including clashes against both Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, one bright spot for Town supporters will have been the second-half introduction of Alex Pritchard, who joined the club from Norwich City late last week and showed flashes of the quality at his disposal during his brief cameo.

