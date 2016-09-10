Login Register
LOOK: Did you make it into our Leeds United v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's hard fought 1-0 derby win at Elland Road this afternoon

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Huddersfield Town fans at Elland Road.

A spectacular long-range strike from Aaron Mooy was enough to seal victory for Huddersfield Town against Leeds United this afternoon.

The win not only sees David Wagner's side maintain their control of the top of the SkyBet Championship but also confirms their best ever start to a football league season in their 108 year history.

The historic feat will be even sweeter coming at Elland Road against their West Yorkshire rivals who offered little threat in a game of few chances for either side.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Aaron Mooy screamer seals best ever Town start

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.

The Australian international produced a fantastic West Yorkshire derby winner to keep David Wagner's men top of the Championship

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails Aaron Mooy's 'magic moment'

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.

The proud Head Coach was in jubilant mood after witnessing his side beat West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United this afternoon

Football League Championship
Huddersfield Town FC

