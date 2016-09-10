LOOK: Did you make it into our Leeds United v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

A spectacular long-range strike from Aaron Mooy was enough to seal victory for Huddersfield Town against Leeds United this afternoon.

The win not only sees David Wagner's side maintain their control of the top of the SkyBet Championship but also confirms their best ever start to a football league season in their 108 year history.

The historic feat will be even sweeter coming at Elland Road against their West Yorkshire rivals who offered little threat in a game of few chances for either side.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.