Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool FC yesterday as Jurgen Klopp got the better of best man David Wagner at Anfield.

The Terriers defended superbly throughout the first half to go into the break level, but invited pressure on to them in the second half.

And the pressure told as Daniel Sturridge latched on to a Tommy Smith backwards header to put the Merseysiders ahead.

Roberto Firmino doubled the lead with a header shortly afterwards, before Georginio Wijnaldum secured all three points for Liverpool with the third goal of the match.

A crowd of 53,268 was present to watch the clash, with both sides looking to improve on their current mid-table standing in the Premier League.

And 2,936 of the attendance were Town fans who had travelled down the M62 to watch the Premier League clash.

If you were one of those who made it to Anfield yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the match.