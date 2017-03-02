Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were outclassed by a full strength Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with the hosts recording a 5-1 victory.

A second-string Town side took an early lead through ex-City man Harry Bunn, but could not contain Pep Guardiola's multi-million pound stars.

Leroy Sane levelled the scores before Sergio Aguero won and converted a spot kick.

Pablo Zabaleta, Aguero and Kelechi Iheanacho added to the hosts' tally, with Town's focus clearly on the top-of-the-table Championship clash this weekend against Newcastle United.

As usual, the travelling support was superb and brought an atmosphere to a somewhat subdued ad largely empty Etihad.

