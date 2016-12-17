LOOK: Did you make it into our Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner delivered an early Christmas present to the travelling Blue White Army as his Huddersfield Town side impressively dispatched Norwich City in front of the SKY cameras.

Two goals from Elias Kachunga were enough to send the passionate 500-strong away support into raptures and record a first victory at Carrow Road for more than 47 years.

The result ends an intense week for Town – gaining maximum points with victories at home to Bristol City and on the road against Burton Albion as well as the Canaries.

Few in their wildest dreams would have thought three successive wins would have been possible at the start of the week but Huddersfield Town continue to defy the odds.

