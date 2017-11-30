Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 5-0 by an Arsenal side dripping with class at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Big-name stars Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette all got on the scoresheet, with substitute Olivier Giroud also bagging a brace.

The Terriers defended valiantly in the first half, restricting the Gunners to just the one goal, but the millions of pounds worth of talent at Arsene Wenger's disposal shone through in the second period.

Despite Town's heavy defeat, the 3,004 away fans that made the journey did not stop singing throughout and brought the north London stadium some much-needed noise.

If you were one of the fans at the Emirates on Wednesday, you may have been pictured by our photographer.

Take a look through the gallery above to see if you were snapped.