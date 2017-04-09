Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest yesterday, with goals from Eric Lichaj and Jamie Ward resigning Town to a 12th league defeat of the season.

Town's automatic promotion hopes are now all but over and fans will be looking down the table, rather than up to the top two from now onwards.

The Terriers have six matches left this season and need a maximum of three wins to secure play-off football.

But performances have to be better if Town want a day out at Wembley in late May.

There were 20,411 fans at the City Ground on Saturday to watch the encounter, with 1,950 Huddersfield fans coming through the turnstiles.

If you were one of those supporters, you could have been snapped by our photographer.

