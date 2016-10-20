LOOK: Did you make it into our Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

It was a miserable night for the travelling away supporters as Huddersfield Town put in a lacklustre performance against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Goals from Tom Clarke, Alex Baptiste and Paul Gallagher saw the Lilywhite's race to a 3-0 lead before the hour mark with Nahki Wells pulling a consolation back late on to make it 3-1.

It is the second successive league defeat for David Wagner's side in just a matter of days after losing 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

However, Town still remain fourth in the table and will have no time to linger as Derby County visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

