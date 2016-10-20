Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

LOOK: Did you make it into our Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 3-1 SkyBet Championship defeat at Deepdale last night

VIEW GALLERY
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town, 19.10.16: Fans enjoy themselves before the game.

It was a miserable night for the travelling away supporters as Huddersfield Town put in a lacklustre performance against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Goals from Tom Clarke, Alex Baptiste and Paul Gallagher saw the Lilywhite's race to a 3-0 lead before the hour mark with Nahki Wells pulling a consolation back late on to make it 3-1.

It is the second successive league defeat for David Wagner's side in just a matter of days after losing 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

However, Town still remain fourth in the table and will have no time to linger as Derby County visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Were you one of those at last night's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

More on Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner leaves the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Who stood out and who didn't as David Wagner's side endured a second successive defeat in just a matter of days

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner critical of his side's showing in Preston North End defeat

Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

The German Head Coach admitted that his sides' 'fighting attitude and workrate wasn't good enough' in 3-1 defeat at Deepdale

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.
  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner critical of his side's showing in Preston North End defeat
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1: David Wagner's men outclassed at Deepdale
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers
  4. David Wagner
    What Preston boss Simon Grayson says about David Wagner's reign at Huddersfield Town
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet tracked by Brentford

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent