Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boosted their SkyBet Championship promotion hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers.

First-half goals from on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells put David Wagner's side in control at the interval before Luke Freeman pulled a goal back on the hour-mark for the Hoops.

The home side pressed for an equaliser in the final stages of a game which saw seven minutes of added time but Town stood firm to seal a win which sees them move upto third in the table.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.