LOOK: Did you make it into our Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town reached the Fifth Round of the FA Cup for only the fourth time in 20 years by beating Rochdale 4-0 at Spotland.

German striker Collin Quaner marked his Town debut with a goal just before half-time, coolly slotting home an Izzy Brown cross.

The goal was arguably against the run of play as hosts Rochdale dominated the opening 45 minutes but ultimately paid the price for failing to take their chances.

Peter Vincenti headed narrowly over the bar before a poor back-pass by Mark Hudson let Ian Henderson in, only for the forward to fire wide.

On-loan Chelsea player Brown doubled Town's advantage mid-way through the second-half from the penalty spot before a brace from Michael Hefele sealed the win.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.