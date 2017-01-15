Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sensational goal from Ross Wallace and a close-range finish from Fernando Forestieri condemned Huddersfield Town to a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

With both sides jostling for position amongst the Championship's leading bunch, Huddersfield Town had the better of the first-half chances with Nahki Wells, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe all going close.

But they were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal on 56 minutes as Ross Wallace struck from 30 yards out.

And as David Wagner's side went in search of any equaliser, Jack Payne was sent off for a foul on Sam Hutchinson before Forestieri doubled the Owls advantage.

