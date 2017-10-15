LOOK: Did you make it into our Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

A travelling Blue White Army of around 2,000 followers were left disappointed as Huddersfield Town fell to a seventh successive game without a victory yesterday afternoon.

It was an impressive turn-out for the arduous trek to Swansea City and despite the scoreline it did not prevent the fans from getting behind David Wagner's side throughout the entire 90 minutes.

However Town were masters of their own downfall – gift wrapping their hosts the lead in the 42nd minute when a poor Jonas Lossl pass eventually lead to Tammy Abraham opening the scoring.

Things quickly went from bad to worse at the start of the second period as the Swans forward was once again on target - bundling the ball home from a Jordan Ayew chip.

Town then saw Philip Billing stretchered off with a twisted ankle while Rajiv van La Parra's late deflected effort hit the crossbar in what was a miserable after in South Wales.

