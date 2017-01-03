LOOK: Did you make it into our Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 80th minute strike from Nahki Wells was enough to give Huddersfield Town all three points against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

In an encounter lacking in any real quality, it looked as if the game was heading for a draw before the forward reacted quickest to prod home a rebound from an Elias Kachunga effort.

It was the Bermudian's fourth goal in six matches, following his last-gasp free-kick equaliser against Blackburn Rovers just 48 hours earlier.

With David Wagner rotating a number of his players due to the intense festive fixture period, the victory was a gamble that paid off and sent the travelling 3,892 Town fans back across the Pennines happy.

