Huddersfield Town's incredible victory against Manchester United has seen an upsurge in match day tickets sales over the course of the weekend.

The 2-1 victory over the Premier League giants was not only the talk of the town but brought national and global attention to the football club.

It also saw the remaining tickets for the home fixtures against West Bromwich Albion (Saturday, November 4) and Manchester City (Sunday, November 26) as well as the away trip to AFC Bournemouth (Saturday, November 18) sell out.

The trio of games joins the already sold out Liverpool fixture at Anfield this weekend with the club currently selling the option of a beam back to the John Smith's Stadium.

Prices are £15 in the Ray Wilson or White Rose Club Suite or £10 for Under 18s/Over 60s with the game kicking-off at 3pm on Saturday, October 28.

Unless fans are able to obtain tickets via the club's official Terrier Exchange platform, it means that those without seasoncards will be unable to watch Huddersfield Town at home until Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, December 9 at the very earliest.

The away trips to Arsenal (Wednesday, November 29) and Everton (Saturday, December 2) are not yet on-sale but demand is expected to be high with the availability made using the seasoncard priority ticketing system.