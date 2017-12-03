Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Worried Huddersfield Town fans are getting restless after their team’s losing streak was extended to four – a joint worst under David Wagner – with the 2-0 reversal at Everton.

Supporters are concerned about the lack of goals – Town haven’t notched in eight league and cup matches on their travels since the opening day of the season.

And while Town remain above the drop zone, their encouraging start to the campaign and those cracking home wins against Manchester United and West Brom – the latter just a month ago – are now starting to seem a distant memory.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Head coach Wagner himself was probably the most critical he has been of a performance all season when reflecting on events at Goodison Park, where Town fell to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wagner bemoaned Town’s lack of creativity and quality in the attacking third and remarked, overall, the display fell well short of what’s necessary.

Supporters, too, feel perhaps a change of tactics away from home is needed as the pressure is now increasing to win home games without delay – Brighton and Chelsea are the next visitors – and they are keen to see Town strengthen in the January transfer window.

The fanbase seem split on social media, with some fearing Town are heading for trouble without another successful transfer window, believing December has the feel of a make-or-break month before the January wheeler-dealing, and others calling for a reality check, reminding just how far the club have come in a short time and determined to keep the faith in the men who have made that happen, Wagner and chairman Dean Hoyle.

Roger, from Kirkburton, summed up the feelings of one camp.

“The loss is possibly acceptable, but the manner of the loss is not,” he said.

“We need to rethink our away tactics before the rot truly sets in.

“Goals win games and we are looking like we can’t buy a goal - a real worry.

“One or two of the players who we spent big money on do not appear to be interested and quickly need to decide where there future lies. Brighton is now huge.”

Richard, also from Kirkburton, reflected: “Good first half to control Everton’s game plan, with defence good and some in midfield.

“However, the attack is poor. They seem to have no idea how to link up with each other.

“Town have the ability to stay in the Premier league but need another forward.”

Joe, from Marsh, wants fresh imports in January.

“We simply don’t create enough problems for opposition, and we are woefully short of quality on the ball in midfield and attack.

“We need a winger or wing back who can actually whip dangerous crosses in to our strikers – and it’s not just a problem away from home, even at the JSS we don’t have that many quality attempts on goal.

“It’s a pity we let Nahki Wells go; he might have proved a real threat upsides Mounie or Depoitre.

“There is now real pressure on the players to beat Brighton now.”

Ian, from Almondbury, feels the next few weeks are important, explaining: “It is what comes after this that is now vital for the whole season.

“They must win home games against Brighton, Stoke, and Burnley. And obviously the problems in the last third will be addressed in the January transfer window.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Supporter Dave, from Holmfirth, is calling for that reality check.

“While it is obvious that our lack of goals is a problem, we are now playing in the Premier League and, to date, we have 15 points and given good accounts of ourselves in lots of games,” he said.

“The meltdown on social media and websites from some is way over the top.

“There is over half the season to go, so chill out or stay at home. People have very short memories, the club is doing its best.”