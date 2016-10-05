Login Register
Luton Town debut for former Huddersfield Town defender

  • Updated
  • By

Jack Senior up and running against West Bromwich Albion

Jack Senior in action for Town in the Professional Development League play-off final before his move to Luton Town

Former Huddersfield Town defender Jack Senior made his Luton Town debut as West Bromwich Albion Under 23s were beaten 2-0 by Luton Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 19-year-old left-back played the full 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road , where Alex Gilliead and Jake Gray scored second-half goals for the League Two side.

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “At times it was scintillating, at times it was wonderful.”

Jack Senior in action for Town's Development Squad

Jones signed 19-year-old Senior on a two-year contract on August.

The deal, for an undisclosed fee, included a sell-on clause.

Senior, from Stainland, played for Elland Juniors before joining Town as a 10-year-old.

After a successful 2014/15 campaign at both Under 18 and 21 level, he featured in Chris Powell’s pre-season preparations.

Senior returned to development-team duty, and helped Town’s then Under 21 side win last season’s Professional Development League title.

His departure from Town followed the arrival of left-backs Chris Lowe and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

