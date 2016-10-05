Luton Town debut for former Huddersfield Town defender

Former Huddersfield Town defender Jack Senior made his Luton Town debut as West Bromwich Albion Under 23s were beaten 2-0 by Luton Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.
The 19-year-old left-back played the full 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road , where Alex Gilliead and Jake Gray scored second-half goals for the League Two side.
Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “At times it was scintillating, at times it was wonderful.”
Jones signed 19-year-old Senior on a two-year contract on August.
The deal, for an undisclosed fee, included a sell-on clause.
Senior, from Stainland, played for Elland Juniors before joining Town as a 10-year-old.
After a successful 2014/15 campaign at both Under 18 and 21 level, he featured in Chris Powell’s pre-season preparations.
Senior returned to development-team duty, and helped Town’s then Under 21 side win last season’s Professional Development League title.
His departure from Town followed the arrival of left-backs Chris Lowe and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.