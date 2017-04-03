Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town wanted ex-Terrier Barry Horne to be assistant manager to Lee Clark back in 2008 - according to Terry McDermott.

The former Liverpool player eventually took over as Town's second in command late in the year, but in his new autobiography McDermott revealed he was not then chief executive Nigel Clibbens' first choice for the role.

In Terry McDermott - Living for the Moment, which was released on Thursday, he reveals that ex-Wales captain Horne was top of the list.

He writes: "Lee Clark had joined Huddersfield Town as manager in December 2008.

"After finishing playing, it was always his ambition to go into coaching or management.

"When we were together at Newcastle under Sam Allardyce, he had mentioned to me that he would like me to be his assistant if he ever broke into management.

"'I fancy that,' I told him. 'If I’m not working with Kevin then I’d love to.'

"Well, with Kevin gone, the call came from Lee asking me to join him at Huddersfield, but to hold on a bit because the chief executive was trying to push his own candidate on to him.

"It was the former Wales international Barry Horne.

"When that didn’t materialise, I eventually agreed my terms and couldn’t wait to get started."

