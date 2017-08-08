Huddersfield Town's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace this weekend will be officiated by Jon Moss.
Town travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday (3pm KO) to start their first top-flight campaign for 45 years and have an experienced referee to ensure the match runs smoothly.
Moss qualified as a referee in 1988 and worked his way up the Football League ladder for 17 years before being made a referee in 2005.
The West Riding FA official took charge of his first Premier League match six years later, when Birmingham City earned a narrow 2-1 victory over Blackpool.
The biggest match Moss has officiated since was the 2015 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa, which ended in a 4-0 win for the Gunners.
The Sunderland fan has shown 524 yellow cards in his 164 matches as a Premier League referee, brandishing a red 25 times.
Edward Smart and Andy Halliday are Moss' assistant referees, while Graham Scott takes up fourth official duties.