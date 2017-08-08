Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace this weekend will be officiated by Jon Moss.

Town travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday (3pm KO) to start their first top-flight campaign for 45 years and have an experienced referee to ensure the match runs smoothly.

Moss qualified as a referee in 1988 and worked his way up the Football League ladder for 17 years before being made a referee in 2005.

The West Riding FA official took charge of his first Premier League match six years later, when Birmingham City earned a narrow 2-1 victory over Blackpool.

The biggest match Moss has officiated since was the 2015 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa, which ended in a 4-0 win for the Gunners.

The Sunderland fan has shown 524 yellow cards in his 164 matches as a Premier League referee, brandishing a red 25 times.

Edward Smart and Andy Halliday are Moss' assistant referees, while Graham Scott takes up fourth official duties.