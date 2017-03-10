WATCH: Why Town's David Wagner is Manager of the Month

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has won his second manager of the month award of the season for his efforts over February.

Five wins and a draw were more than enough to earn the head coach the trophy, which will sit side by side with his August award on his mantlepiece.

Football fans see the award as a double-edged sword though - pleased their manager has been recognised, but resigned to defeat in the next match due to the 'curse' that comes with it.

But is there any fact behind the thought?

Not for David Wagner.

When the German won the award at the start of the season, he celebrated by beating local rivals Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road.

And although he lost his first match in March, at home to Newcastle United, the award was only handed to him today - meaning the 'curse' will come into play against Brentford this weekend.

And it's not just the Town boss who's proving the hoodoo false.

Nine managers are given a trophy during the course of a season meaning the 'curse' immediately affects nine matches every season.

This year, six awards have been handed to managers, with five matches being played immediately afterwards - with Wagner yet to play after receiving the February award today.

Four of those bosses have won their next match, with Reading manager Jaap Stam the only one to fail to pick up three points - his side could only manage a draw against Ipswich after he won the January award.

Chris Hughton's side won their first match in January against Fulham, Steve McLaren's Derby claimed victory in their first match of December against Wigan and Rafa Benitez's Newcastle beat Cardiff in the first match of October.

Wagner's Town beat Leeds in September, while Alex Neil - who won the award in the same month - won his first match of October against Wolves.

Last year, four managers who received the award lost the next fixture.

Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough lost 2-0 to Reading after the Spaniard won September's award, but the other bosses who felt the cold hand of the curse did have tough games to navigate.

Lee Carsley's Brentford lost 2-0 to Hull City, Mick McCarthy's Ipswich lost 2-0 to Boro and Steve Bruce's Hull lost 1-0 to Burnley - hardly shock defeats for any of the beaten sides.

And in the same season four managers won their next matches after receiving the manager of the month award.

Chris Hughton's Brighton side beat Hull in their first match in September and drew to Derby in their first match in May - a good set of results against promotion rivals.

Boro beat Derby in early January and Rotherham beat Leeds in March after their managers had just been handed the 'cursed' award.

And over the last six years there have been more wins for the boss' side after he had been given the manager of the month trophy.

In the 59 matches played directly after a manager has received the tainted trophy, the bestowed-upon boss has won 26, drawing 17 times and losing 16.

Town's record - before Wagner - is slightly worse than the average, with the previous six Manager of the Month awards being followed by one win, three draws and two losses.

Lee Clark was the only Town manager to win a match after being handed the trophy, masterminding his side's 2-1 win over Colchester in May 2010.

And the only time a Huddersfield manager was handed a second tier Manager of the Month award before Wagner - Lou Macari in December 2000 - the next match ended in a tie - a goalless draw with Stockport.

But bosses who receive the award ahead of a derby game tend to win the bragging rights.

The last 59 Manager of the Month awards in the Championship have been immediately followed by seven derby matches.

The only derby loss after a boss was dubbed the Manager of the Month over the last six years came in November 2010 when Dave Jones' Cardiff were beaten 1-0 by Swansea at home.

Five matches ended in wins for the recognised boss - Sean Dyche's Burnley beat Blackburn Rovers in March last year, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth beat Brighton in November 2014, Neil's Norwich beat Ipswich in March 2015, Neil Warnock's QPR beat Crystal Palace in October 2010 and of course Wagner beat Leeds earlier this season.

All the victorious sides went on to be promoted the same season - apart from Town... yet.