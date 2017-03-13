Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warren Joyce is the latest managerial casualty having been sacked by Wigan Athletic just four months after being appointed at the DW Stadium.

The former Manchester United Under-21 boss took over in November, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at the club after Gary Caldwell's sacking.

However, the 52-year-old has won only six of 24 games in charge of the club with the weekend defeat to fellow relegation candidates Bristol City leaving the side four points from safety with nine games to go.

Assistant manager Graham Barrow, a former Latics midfielder and manager who returned to the club in 2009 to work as a coach under Roberto Martinez, will take charge for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett looks set to be appointed manager of Derby County following the sacking of Steve McClaren yesterday evening.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Derby, made 120 appearances for the Rams as a defender between 1995 and 1998.

The move comes after the Rams decided to part company with McClaren just five months into his second spell at the club, lying 10th in the SkyBet Championship.

Rowett has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham in December, with the Blues seventh in the table and will be Derby's fifth manager in 13 months should he be appointed.

And finally, it is believed former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew is not in the running for the vacant Norwich City managerial role.

The 55-year-old had been linked with replacing Alex Neil who was sacked by the Canaries on Friday.

However, BBC Radio Norfolk understands Pardew is not being considered with caretaker boss Alan Irvine expected to still be in charge for the game against Barnsley on Saturday.