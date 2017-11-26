Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pep Guardiola was delighted after watching his Manchester City side beat Huddersfield 2-1 to extend their winning streak to 18 games but knows the run will not last forever.

Raheem Sterling claimed a late winner as City came from behind to restore their eight-point Premier League lead after a Sergio Aguero penalty had cancelled out Nicolas Otamendi’s first-half own goal.

City have now won their last 11 Premier League matches and 18 in all competitions, but with a tough festive schedule on the horizon, Guardiola expects the winning run to come to an end at some stage.

But the former Barcelona boss was delighted with his side’s response to falling behind against the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium.

He said: “If you want to win the title you can not expect easy games, you have to live these these kinds of situations - to be in trouble.

"We spoke at half-time about how we were going to react in that situation - not about winning, losing or drawing the game.

"About not giving up, being positive all the time, being focused on what we have to do.

“I am so happy for the victory today but we are not going to finish (the season) unbeaten, it is impossible.

“We are going to lose, it is going to happen - definitely; especially as there are games every three days and you have to play a lot of games like this.

"When you play every few days, when you see the scheduling - December, January - we go to Donetsk to play in the Champions League. It’s impossible.

“The 18 games in a row is amazing and we have 11 in the Premier League so that’s good. We have a good moment and with the spirit we can go further.

“I am pleased because I know our fans here today and at home, the Manchester City fans are so happy because they see their players fighting until the end and that is when I’m pleased the most.”

The Manchester City boss then went on to praise Sterling's match-wining influence - and said the former Liverpool forward can still make a lot of improvements.

"He is still young and he can still improve. He is winning games and now he is a winning player," Guardiola added.

"It is not just about scoring goals, he is now strong and keeping the ball. I am impressed but he is still 22 years old, he can do a lot of things to improve and if he wants to learn we will be there to help him."

Soon after the break Sterling appealed for penalties after challenges by Jonas Lossl and Scott Malone - the second was given with Aguero stepping up to stroke the ball into the bottom corner.

When asked if the second was a clear penalty, Guardiola made a reference to Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger.

He added: “Two clear penalties. Maybe Arsene will say that is penalty.”