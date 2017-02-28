Do our roads pass the pothole-o-meter test?

WATCH: Collin Quaner disappointed not to get on t

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will miss tomorrow night’s FA Cup fifth round replay against Huddersfield Town.

The Belgian defender was expected to line up for the Premier League giants in the original clash at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this month.

However, Kompany was omitted from the matchday squad after suffering an injury setback – after only recently returning to training from knee ligament damage.

And Guardiola has confirmed the defender will once again be absent on Wednesday evening.

“Kompany is not ready for tomorrow. He is much better but not right,” Guardiola said.

After returning from a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard reported no fresh injuries ahead of the clash with the third-placed SkyBet Championship side.

With five games in the next 20 days, Guardiola is likely to ring the changes against Town but will also be wary of the threat David Wagner’s side pose, holding his side to a 0-0 draw in front of a record crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Guardiola also has a number of selection headaches, particularly in goal – whether to stick with Claudio Bravo who played at the John Smith’s Stadium or see a return for Willy Caballero.

“I have to think about it after training and in the morning. I decide from what I see and game by game,” said the Manchester City boss.

“But it’s not just with our goalkeepers – it is not about how tired they are, more a final against one team who impressed a lot when we played there.

“They are top of the Championship and sometimes teams top of the Championship are stronger than some of the teams in the Premier League.”