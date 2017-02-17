Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City will not be treating facing Championship opponents lightly when they come to Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Since winning the trophy in 2011, when they beat Stoke City 1-0 courtesy of a Yaya Toure goal, City have endured an uneven record against teams from the second tier.

On their way to the final in 2013, where they were beaten 1-0 by then top flight Wigan Athletic, they notched home wins over Championship opposition in the fifth and sixth round seeing off the challenge of first Leeds United 4-0 and then Barnsley 5-0.

The following season the Latics, now playing in the Championship, were 2-1 winners at the Etihad in the quarter-finals.

City had reached that stage with a third round success 5-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in a replay after the sides had drawn 1-1 at Ewood Park.

In 2015 there was a third round victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the Etihad, but the next visitors to the Gorton ground were then Championship Middlesbrough who left with a 2-0 fourth round triumph.

And club captain Vincent Kompany has warned against the Citizens underestimating any team they came up against.

The Belgian international said: “It keeps the team awake. We did lose against Wigan in the quarter-finals at home and in the final of the cup so we’ll take any game.

“We just need to ensure that together with our fans, and all the backroom staff, we keep the lads always on their toes.”