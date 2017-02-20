The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes the FA Cup clash with Manchester City was the perfect preparation ahead of tomorrow night’s crucial league encounter against Reading .

Both the Premier League giants and the Royals heavily rely on a possession-based brand of football with Town able to go into tomorrow night’s John Smith's encounter buoyed by the weekend draw over Pep Guardiola’s City.

Wagner said: “I am very confident we can perform tomorrow night.

“The Manchester City game was a great test for us as they like to have a lot of ball possession and I think Reading are comparable with them.

“Therefore everything we did well against Manchester City we have to repeat against Reading.”

And the German head coach’s side will be further boosted by the return of key trio Aaron Mooy , Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele who all sat out the 0-0 FA Cup fifth round draw.

However, Harry Bunn is still likely to miss out but should be fit enough to be in contention for the weekend game away to rivals Barnsley.

Wagner also hopes midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg will return to training either ahead of the Manchester City replay or the Newcastle United Championship clash on March 4.

That leaves only long-term absentee Sean Scannell currently unavailable for Town’s promotion charge, but the winger is ‘making good progress’ and should be available after the international break ahead of the home clash against Burton Albion on April 1.

And Wagner was also quick to play down any thoughts tomorrow night’s encounter would be a revenge mission for his side after the 1-0 defeat at the Madejski Stadium back in September.

Town went down to a deflected Roy Beerens shot and had to play over an hour of the game with 10 men after Rajiv van La Parra was sent-off for two bookable offences.

Wagner added: “We were disappointed after the game because of the level of performance and the refereeing decisions were maybe hard to take, but it’s a new game.

“We’d like to show we have progressed since then and correct that result, but we have to just focus on ourselves.

“The biggest thing is that it is at home in front of our fans, which is a big advantage we are hoping we can use.”