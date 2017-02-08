Will City - or Town- rest players in the FA Cup?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether or not to rest his star players when the Premier League giants visit Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup next weekend.

City have a Champions League knockout stage fixture against Monaco three days after the cup tie - a match the former Barcelona boss will likely prioritise over the domestic competition.

And - if history is anything to go by - Guardiola will have to rest his stars if they are to claim a first leg victory over the Ligue 1 side, which could leave the door open for Town to advance in the domestic competition.

In their five seasons in the Champions League, the Citizens have been knocked out of the tournament each time they have failed to rest a number of players in a match three days previously.

And when they have rested a number of players, they have been knocked out of the FA Cup.

City were knocked out of the Champions League in 2014/15 by Barcelona, losing the first leg 2-1 at the the Etihad Stadium.

Three days previously, the Sky Blues had beaten Newcastle United 5-0 in the Premier League but Manuel Pellegrini decided to make just four changes to the team that would start the European match.

The same number of changes were made from the team that started against Burnley four days before the second leg and City went on to lose 1-0 at the Camp Nou.

The season before, City were again knocked out of Europe's top competition by Barcelona - but Pellegrini had chosen to rest his key players in the cup ahead of the second leg.

The manager made eight changes between the fixtures, starting a second-string side against Wigan in the FA Cup.

City were knocked out of the domestic tournament by the Latics, but produced a spirited performance against the Catalan side three days later - eventually losing 2-1 at the Camp Nou thanks to an injury time goal from Dani Alves after Pablo Zabableta had been sent off.

Resting the spine of the team against Wigan gave City a boost against Barcelona - an effect seen again in the 2015/16 season.

Last year, City put out a severely weakened side in the FA Cup match against Chelsea, which they lost 5-1.

Three days later however, Pellegrini's men faced Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

Only Fernando started both matches for City as they beat the Ukrainian side 3-1 away from home and went on to reach the semi-finals of Europe's premier competition.

Although it may be argued that Dynamo Kyiv are not of the calibre of Barcelona, City did draw them in the Europa League round of 16 in the 2010/11 season.

After losing the first leg 2-0 in the Ukrainian capital, the Sky Blues faced a Sunday FA Cup tie against Reading before hosting the return European fixture on Thursday.

Roberto Mancini made just four changes to the team that played in Ukraine to take on the Royals, and - after 70 goalless minutes - threw on two more of the players who had made an appearance in the Europa League five days earlier.

City were rewarded with a 1-0 win, but were dumped out of the European competition after only notching a 1-0 win over Dynamo.

Nine of the starting line up against the Ukrainian champions had also started the FA Cup match against Reading.

City were knocked out of Europe, but went on to win the FA Cup.