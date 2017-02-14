Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unconfirmed reports claim Manchester City will be without star striker Gabriel Jesus for their FA Cup fifth round trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Brazilian landed awkwardly on the 15 minute mark of City's 2-0 away win over Bournemouth on Monday night, forcing him to limp off the pitch.

The 19-year-old did not require a stretcher, but - according to AS journalist Vero Brunati - scans today revealed the £27m man has a broken metatarsal and will be out for two or three months.

Jesus has scored three goals in five appearances for City and has been preferred to Sergio Aguero in recent matches.

City boss Pep Guardiola said of Jesus' injury after the match against Bournemouth: “Tomorrow [today] we will know exactly.

“He is a tough kid and so unfortunate. I am going to pray tonight that it is not a big issue.”

In Argentine Aguero, City have a ready-made replacement and a striker with 113 Premier League goals to his name in just 169 appearances.

The 28-year-old came on for Jesus against the Cherries and scored the second goal - courtesy of a deflection off Tyrone Mings - with 10 minutes of the match to go.

(Photo: Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine)

Guardiola was pleased with Aguero's performance and after the victory said: “I’m happy for him. For how he played, how he tried, and I thought he scored.

“He’s an important player. He didn’t play the last few games because the three guys (Jesus, Sterling and Leroy Sane) were amazing. That’s why they’d played.

“Now it’s the cup, then the Champions League, and the Premier League is still there.

“That’s why we need a contribution from Sergio – he’s so important for us.”