Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho insists the club are not prioritising any trophy over another as they prepare to face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening.

David Wagner’s side travel to the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup fifth round replay having fought bravely to earn a goalless draw with the Premier League giants at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier in the month.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still fighting on all three fronts this season – taking a two-goal advantage into the return leg of their last-16 Champions League clash with Monaco.

And although currently 11 points behind Premier League pacesetters Chelsea, they haven’t given up hope of overhauling the Londoners with a top-four position also essential in ensuring Champions League qualification for next season.

Speaking to mancity.com, Fernandinho said: “If we win we are in the quarter-finals and after that we can be at Wembley.

“It’s extremely important because the FA Cup it’s a beautiful competition and we want to go as far as possible.

“The support of our fans in the FA Cup will be very important. For us the aim is to be in the final.”

There are currently only 1,200 tickets left from an allocation of 8,000 for the short trip across to Manchester with fans also likely to be buoyed by two pieces of travel news.

The Highways Agency have confirmed the proposed closure of the M60/M62 for maintenance from 9pm onwards on Wednesday evening has be cancelled due to the FA Cup encounter.

And those looking to make the trip by train will also be pleased to know Transpennine Express will be running an extra service at 10.36pm from Manchester Piccadilly, stopping at Huddersfield and Leeds only.

That’s if there’s no extra-time and penalties, of course!